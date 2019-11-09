Reinventing Reality

Reinventing Reality is an exciting new immersive exhibition where you can explore the science, creativity, and innovation behind one of the world's fastest-evolving technologies, virtual reality (VR).



Collaborating with friends and families, you will investigate how virtual reality works and how it’s transforming the way we see and interact with the world.



The exhibition combines science, technology, engineering, and mathematics concepts with playful interactives to reveal how individual elements of VR work. Engaging with the exhibits, you can discover how VR uses—and sometimes even fools!—our senses to make the virtual world seem real. Reinventing Reality also introduces visitors to the social impacts of VR, from training astronauts to designing new cars and products. In fact, the creation of simulated experiences in virtual reality affects almost every industry.



Presented in English and Spanish, Reinventing Reality sparks the imagination of kids and teens alike, encouraging them to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.



Reinventing Reality is created by Virtual Science Center, a non profit company that creates interactive museum experiences that feature innovative technologies. The exhibition was funded, in part, by a grant from The Brendan Iribe Giving Fund, a donor advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.